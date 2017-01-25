49ers: Why Texas A&M Myles Garrett is...

49ers: Why Texas A&M Myles Garrett is a Must-Draft Player

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: NinerNoise

Niner Noise plays the part of 49ers general manager and with the second overall pick, selects Myles Garrett, EDGE rusher out of Texas A&M. Garrett is an absolute must-draft player and Niner Noise explains why.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NinerNoise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr BTW 1,063
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) 8 hr Bluehens 53
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) 10 hr Lendal 6
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan 19 Happydayz 12
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC