49ers Prospect Watch: Texas a&M Edge ...

49ers Prospect Watch: Texas a&M Edge Rusher Myles Garrett

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: NinerNoise

Niner Noise provides 49ers fans with a scouting report on Texas A&M EDGE Myles Garrett. Garrett has been a dominant edge rusher for the Aggies making him an almost perfect target to put up on the 49ers' 2017 draft board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NinerNoise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Jan 24 Bluehens 53
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Jan 24 Lendal 6
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan 19 Happydayz 12
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC