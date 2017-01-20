2016 one of Houston's top 10 hottest years on record
Here's another reason to hate 2016: The National Weather Service reports that it was one of Houston's top 10 hottest years. With an average temp of 71.4 degrees, 2016 clocked in at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Sat
|layshi
|49
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec 7
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec 6
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|IDK
|26
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC