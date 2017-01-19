19-year-old arrested for burglary in College Station
Police said the victims knew the suspect and gave police enough information to arrest Austin Albrecht. Albrecht is from Rosenburg, TX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|visiting from cali
|51
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 12
|Faith it
|11
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC