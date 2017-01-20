Watch Malachi Dupre, D.J. Chark make big catches for LSU
LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark rushes for a touchdown as Texas A&M defensive back Priest Willis defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in College Station, Texas. ORG XMIT: TXDP119 Malachi Dupre and D.J. Chark both came up with big catches on the drive to set the Tigers up in the red zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|layshi
|49
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC