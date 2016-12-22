Students walking around the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, TX.
Elsa Murano, the former president of Texas A&M University, is under consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's agriculture secretary, according to his transition team. Trump aides said Thursday that Trump will meet next week with Murano, the former top food safety official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
