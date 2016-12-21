Student wins the support of thousands...

Student wins the support of thousands online after she publicly...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Daily Mail

Student wins the support of thousands online after she publicly called out an older classmate who hit on her and said she made him feel like a 'pervert' when she asked him for class notes Savannah Gibson was left perplexed after she contacted a male classmate about a document and he replied asking for her age When she told him he accused her of making him feel like a 'pervert' because he was three years older than her The 18-year-old, who is studying in College Station, Texas, and is originally from Houston, shared their text conversation on Twitter An 18-year-old student has won the support of hundreds of thousands online after she called out an older classmate for hitting on her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Fri GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Dec 19 Pookie101 47
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec 7 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec 6 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Oct '16 IDK 26
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC