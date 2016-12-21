Real Estate Roundup: Self-Storage Transactions December 2016
Built in 1995, the property at 1507 S. Old Missouri Road comprises 58,665 square feet of storage space in 375 storage units and 75 outdoor parking spaces. The property will be managed by Absolute Storage Management , which owns and manages self-storage facilities throughout the Southeast.
