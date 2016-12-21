Port Arthur man arrested with 76 alte...

Port Arthur man arrested with 76 altered Amex gifta

Thursday Dec 22

A Port Arthur man was arrested Tuesday in College Station with more than 70 gift cards with altered magnetic strips. Devin Wayne Jones, 20, was arrested after police in College Station found almost 100 American Express gift cards, including 76 that had their magnetic strips altered, in his possession during a traffic stop according to a probable cause affidavit from the College Station Police Department.

