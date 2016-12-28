Obama library gears up

Obama library gears up

After turning over the White House next month to a successor who aims to scuttle some of his key initiatives, President Barack Obama and his foundation will begin seeking out donors to lead their fund drive for a presidential library and museum on Chicago's South Side. Obama's library planners have declined to provide a cost estimate, but the George W. Bush library and endowment cost more than $500 million.

