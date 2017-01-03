Lila Wranglers will bring Texas flair to Donald Trumpa s inaugural festivities
The Lil' Wranglers performing at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. A group of 40 Texas-themed dancers will march in Donald Trump's inauguration parade on Jan. 20 in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|layshi
|49
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC