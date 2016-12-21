Lester "Papa" Colvett
Mr. Colvett is survived by his wife, Annette "Slim" Brown Colvett; parents, Wayne and Lee McNew of College Station, TX; sons, Chad Romines of Carthage, TN, and Kevin Brewer of Smyrna, TN; daughters, Sandra VanWinkle of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jessica Santos of Dyersburg, TN; brother, Keith McNew of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Logan, Cody, Kayla, Boo, BB, David, Christian, and Gabriel; and one great-granddaughter, Emmy Lou.
