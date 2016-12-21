Is Racism a Form of Mental Illness?

Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, raises his fist as he speaks Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. Might the racism that continues to divide our country have roots? Sander L. Gilman , professor of psychiatry at Emory University, and James M. Thomas , assistant professor of sociology at the University of Mississippi, the co-authors of Are Racists Crazy?: How Prejudice, Racism, and Antisemitism Became Markers of Insanity , examine whether racial intolerance falls under the blanket of mental illness, and whether or not a medical perspective might offer new solutions to an epidemic of intolerance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.