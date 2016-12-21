Holiday schedule for city offices, facilities
Holiday schedule for city offices, facilities City of College Station offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. Sanitation and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule. College Station Utilities: Electric, water or wastewater outages can be reported to 855-528-4CSU .
