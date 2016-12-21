Fort Bend Aggie Moms' Club scholarship application is now open
Every year, the Fort Bend Aggie Moms' Club raises funds throughout the year to award scholarships to deserving students attending Texas A&M University - College Station, Galveston or Blinn TEAM. The scholarship program seeks to recognize and reward Texas A&M University students who are proficient in academics, involved in purposeful activities outside the classroom with emphasis on campus-sponsored organizations, leadership and service and demonstrate a commitment to help fund their own college education.
