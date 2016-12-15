Fitch Rates Texas A&M University Syst...

Fitch Rates Texas A&M University System's 2017AB Rev Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Information Technology

Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA' rating to approximately $621 million taxable series 2017A and tax-exempt series 2017B revenue financing system revenue and refunding bonds issued by the Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System . Proceeds will be used to provide about $387 million of new money for various state authorized TRB capital projects, advance refund all or portions of various parity RFS bonds, and pay issuance expenses.

