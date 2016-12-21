Fire Destroys College Station Oil and...

Fire Destroys College Station Oil and Lube Center, No Injuries Reported

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NOLN

Investigators were expected Monday to continue examining the charred remains of a College Station business destroyed a day earlier in a dramatic blaze that left many astounded that no one was injured. The fireball drew nine units from College Station and Bryan to Wolf Creek Lube and Express Wash off the south feeder road of Texas 6 just before Rock Prairie Road.

