Feds warn of online puppy scams

Lexie Brown hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and No. 15 Duke used a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter for a 6 COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Lamonte Turner scored 14 points and Detrick Mostella added 13 as Tennessee beat Texas A&M 73-63 on Thursday ni - If you're looking for a new pet for the new year - be extra cautious when shopping online; both the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau are warning prospective pet owners about puppy scams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.