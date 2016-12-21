Don't spoil the holidays by ignoring fire safety
While the holidays should be a time of joy, there are many potential fire hazards that could ruin them if people don't take adequate precautions to protect themselves, said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are asking Texas residents to be aware of potential fire dangers associated with the holidays.
