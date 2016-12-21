Denton names four finalists for city ...

Denton names four finalists for city auditor

They are: Ian Allan, former director of internal audit for the Texas Municipal Retirement System; Anatoli Douditski, assistant city auditor for the city of Dallas; Ty Elliott, city auditor for the city of College Station; and Craig Hametner, the former city auditor for the city of League City. The Denton City Council began its search for a new internal auditor in October after the position had been vacant for more than five years.

