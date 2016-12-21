Cotton acreage to increase in LRGV for 2017

"One can never tell how our row crop season will turn out, but at this point we're expecting an increase in cotton acreage in the Valley, and we'll have some new cotton varieties and at least one new herbicide in the mix," says Brad Cowan, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent for Hidalgo County. Those predictions and many other items of interest to growers will be discussed at the 23rd annual Cotton and Grain Pre-Plant Conference to be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Events Center of the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds, 898 N. Texas Ave., Mercedes.

