Cotton acreage to increase in LRGV fo...

Cotton acreage to increase in LRGV for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Southwest Farm Press

"One can never tell how our row crop season will turn out, but at this point we're expecting an increase in cotton acreage in the Valley, and we'll have some new cotton varieties and at least one new herbicide in the mix," says Brad Cowan, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent for Hidalgo County. Those predictions and many other items of interest to growers will be discussed at the 23rd annual Cotton and Grain Pre-Plant Conference to be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Events Center of the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds, 898 N. Texas Ave., Mercedes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Mon Kaimayer 48
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec 23 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec 7 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec 6 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Oct '16 IDK 26
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC