Bigots at the gate: Universities shouldn't duck the fight against white nationalism

Demonstrators hold signs and chant outside the venue where Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas on Dec. 6. Demonstrators hold signs and chant outside the venue where Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas on Dec. 6. Across the nation we are witnessing a rise in white nationalism: At a gathering in a Washington, D.C., hotel, audience members gave a Nazi salute; swastikas are popping up on public buildings; cyber hate and cyberbullying are surging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.