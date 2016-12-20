Bigots at the gate: Universities shou...

Bigots at the gate: Universities shouldn't duck the fight against white nationalism

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Demonstrators hold signs and chant outside the venue where Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas on Dec. 6. Demonstrators hold signs and chant outside the venue where Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas on Dec. 6. Across the nation we are witnessing a rise in white nationalism: At a gathering in a Washington, D.C., hotel, audience members gave a Nazi salute; swastikas are popping up on public buildings; cyber hate and cyberbullying are surging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Fri GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Dec 19 Pookie101 47
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec 7 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec 6 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Oct '16 IDK 26
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,660

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC