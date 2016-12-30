'A little goodwill from Aggieland': Y...

'A little goodwill from Aggieland': Youth dance group among Texas performers at Trump inauguration

Friday Dec 30

Three Texas groups, including an equestrian military unit and two dance teams, will soon head to Washington to perform in the inaugural parade for President-elect Donald Trump. The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, a military unit that is based at Fort Hood, will send roughly 20 soldiers to march in the Jan. 20 parade.

