Principal released from hospital; teens jailed
College Place police said Friday that two high school students who are siblings entered John Sager Middle School Thursday and forced their way into a locked office using a wooden club and long metal spear. Police said they were confronted by Principal Dale Stopperan who was then assaulted.
