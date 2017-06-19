Principal released from hospital; tee...

Principal released from hospital; teens jailed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Columbian

College Place police said Friday that two high school students who are siblings entered John Sager Middle School Thursday and forced their way into a locked office using a wooden club and long metal spear. Police said they were confronted by Principal Dale Stopperan who was then assaulted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Place Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14) Feb '17 MsD247 2
Those Seed Pods (Nov '16) Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16) Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elna 1
News College Place homicide update (Jan '14) Jan '14 brown eyes 1
See all College Place Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Place Forum Now

College Place Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Place Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

College Place, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC