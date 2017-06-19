2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal
Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal. Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
College Place Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|College Place homicide update (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|brown eyes
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Place Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC