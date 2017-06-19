2 students arrested after attack on m...

2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal. Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Place Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14) Feb '17 MsD247 2
Those Seed Pods (Nov '16) Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16) Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elna 1
News College Place homicide update (Jan '14) Jan '14 brown eyes 1
See all College Place Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Place Forum Now

College Place Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Place Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

College Place, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC