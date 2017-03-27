AARP offering smart driver classes this month
Pasco: From 1 to 5 p.m. April 4-5 at the Pasco Senior Center, 1315 N. Seventh Ave. Call 509-545-3459 . Richland: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18-19 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive.
