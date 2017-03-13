Man who violated parole for homicide ...

Man who violated parole for homicide wanted in Walla Walla

College Place Police, Walla Walla Police and the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office are looking for a paroled man who fled from police on Wednesday night. The suspect is Shawn James McNeil, 29, who was originally on parole for homicide.

