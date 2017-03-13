Man who violated parole for homicide wanted in Walla Walla
College Place Police, Walla Walla Police and the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office are looking for a paroled man who fled from police on Wednesday night. The suspect is Shawn James McNeil, 29, who was originally on parole for homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Place Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search College Place Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC