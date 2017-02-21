Gesa adds Pasco to list of school debit cards
Gesa Credit Union is adding Pasco high schools to a debit card partnership program that raises money for student activities. The Richland-based credit union unveiled its Pasco-branded debit cards during the kickoff to the school district's annual Winter Carnival on Thursday evening.
