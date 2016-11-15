Walla Walla students meet with vetera...

Walla Walla students meet with veterans for Veterans History Project

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 15, 2016 Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Vietnam veterans are collaberating with students at College Place High School for a project on preserving their story for all time. The students met with veterans of the Walla Walla VA Medical Center for a history project that will be sent to the Library of Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Place Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Seed Pods Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
News Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12) Mar '16 NAFTAclinton 15
See all College Place Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Place Forum Now

College Place Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Place Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

College Place, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC