College Place students seeking veterans for Vietnam War project

Nov 12, 2016

The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is partnering with College Place High School students on a history project about the Vietnam War. The students read the book The Things They Carried written by Tim O'Brien, who tells his story as a member of Alpha Company while serving in Vietnam.

College Place, WA

