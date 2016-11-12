College Place students seeking veterans for Vietnam War project
The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is partnering with College Place High School students on a history project about the Vietnam War. The students read the book The Things They Carried written by Tim O'Brien, who tells his story as a member of Alpha Company while serving in Vietnam.
