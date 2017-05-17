Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for May 17 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com : BASTROP: Water stained; 73-77 degrees. Black bass are good on watermelon crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and soft plastics.

