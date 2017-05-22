Research uncovers second fallen offic...

Research uncovers second fallen officer for Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office has uncovered the history behind yet another fallen officer to die in the line of duty. Sheriff Arnold Zwicke says thanks to continued research, his office has learned of the death of Deputy Sheriff John Porter in 1906.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coleman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is miranda May 6 Meth head vs pot ... 5
News Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Brandon Lee French (Mar '15) Dec '16 jkjk 4
Tree in the middle of south third street (Nov '16) Nov '16 Troy 1
Please help (Sep '16) Sep '16 WEST TEXAS 1
Panther creek fiotball (Jul '16) Jul '16 Richard 2
Meth in our town (May '12) Apr '16 Officer 4
See all Coleman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coleman Forum Now

Coleman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coleman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Coleman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC