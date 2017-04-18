On The Record
Freddye Alford vs. Elizabeth Timmons, default; Roger Pencek et al vs. Kenny Shaddix, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Larry Thompson vs. Bridgette Timmons, other civil matters; City of Texarkana, Texas vs. Steve A. Raffaelli, other civil matters; Bank of America vs. Shack Rochelle, default.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Coleman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b...
|12 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Who is miranda
|Apr 9
|Concerned
|3
|Brandon Lee French (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|jkjk
|4
|Tree in the middle of south third street
|Nov '16
|Troy
|1
|Please help (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WEST TEXAS
|1
|Panther creek fiotball (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|2
|Meth in our town (May '12)
|Apr '16
|Officer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coleman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC