No comments

Farmersville voters are being asked to select three city councilmembers, four members of the Farmersville ISD school board, four members of the Collin College board of trustees, and decide the fate of a $600 million Collin College construction bond issue. If you have moved within Collin County, you can update your address on the Secretary of State's website or fill out a new registration form and mail it in or drop it by our office at 2010 Redbud Blvd, Ste 102, McKinney TX 75069.

