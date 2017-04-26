Continue reading Commissioners add 21 new voter precincts, modify commissioner precinct boundary

Continue reading Commissioners add 21...

This week, county commissioners unanimously approved the creation of 21 new voter precincts and modified a commissioner precinct boundary that will soon make voting precinct 2035 in Frisco, which is currently part of Precinct 2 - an area covering county's southeast region including portions of Carrollton and The Colony that's represented by Ron Marchant - a new addition to the Precinct 1 region - an area which covers most of north and east Denton County and is represented by Hugh Coleman.

