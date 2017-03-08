Elections office gets OK for hires
Denton County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to hire four employees and promote three others based on a request from Elections Administrator Frank Phillips, who said the changes were needed to correct the problems that caused the election fiasco in Denton County last November. Commissioners Hugh Coleman and Bobbie Mitchell voted against the measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Coleman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandon Lee French (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|jkjk
|4
|Tree in the middle of south third street
|Nov '16
|Troy
|1
|Please help (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WEST TEXAS
|1
|Panther creek fiotball (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|2
|Meth in our town (May '12)
|Apr '16
|Officer
|4
|2 1/2 days in Colmar - Itinerary advice (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|pauibanezd
|1
|Ronnie Keith White (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|carol in tx
|11
Find what you want!
Search Coleman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC