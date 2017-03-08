Elections office gets OK for hires

Elections office gets OK for hires

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to hire four employees and promote three others based on a request from Elections Administrator Frank Phillips, who said the changes were needed to correct the problems that caused the election fiasco in Denton County last November. Commissioners Hugh Coleman and Bobbie Mitchell voted against the measure.

