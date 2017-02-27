Bill author aims to benefit student veterans
A Texas lawmaker authored a bill to prevent penalties against student veterans and their families whose benefits aren't in sync with education deadlines. Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, authored House bill 846 to prevent higher education institutions from dropping veteran students and their families from classes or charging extra fees if their state or federal aid does not reimburse the institution by deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Add your comments below
Coleman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandon Lee French (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|jkjk
|4
|Tree in the middle of south third street
|Nov '16
|Troy
|1
|Please help
|Sep '16
|WEST TEXAS
|1
|Panther creek fiotball (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|2
|Meth in our town (May '12)
|Apr '16
|Officer
|4
|2 1/2 days in Colmar - Itinerary advice (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|pauibanezd
|1
|Ronnie Keith White (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|carol in tx
|11
Find what you want!
Search Coleman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC