Bill author aims to benefit student veterans

A Texas lawmaker authored a bill to prevent penalties against student veterans and their families whose benefits aren't in sync with education deadlines. Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, authored House bill 846 to prevent higher education institutions from dropping veteran students and their families from classes or charging extra fees if their state or federal aid does not reimburse the institution by deadline.

