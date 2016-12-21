Is demand for travel to Cuba flattening?

In this May 24, 2015 file photo, US tourists walks outside the Bodeguita del Medio Bar frequented by the late American novelist Ernest Hemingway in Old Havana, Cuba. One airline's cutback in flights to Cuba may be a sign that demand for travel to the island is slowing down amid uncertainty about Donald Trump's Cuba policies along with a near-doubling of Havana hotel prices and concerns over Zika.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.