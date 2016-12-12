Continue reading Theatre Three's new artistic director is theater guy around town Jeffrey Schmidt
If you've been to theater in Dallas-Fort Worth in the last two decades, chances are you've seen the work of actor, director and designer Jeffrey Schmidt. You're about to see his work even more often, starting Jan 1. That's the date he starts as the new permanent artistic director at Theatre Three, the Board of Directors announced Monday.
