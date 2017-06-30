The real motive for traffic tickets

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

As someone who has recently paid $100 because of the red light photo, I can say it will be a deterrent in my future travels. However, I want to point out that though the front wheels of my van did cross the line, I was stopped at the light.

