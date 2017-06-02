Why don't Christian conservatives worry about climate change? God.
There are 135 comments on the The Washington Post story from Friday Jun 2, titled Why don't Christian conservatives worry about climate change? God.. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord in a speech on June 1 at the White House. The United States will withdraw from the Paris agreement on climate change, President Trump announced Thursday .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
#1 Friday Jun 2
Because with Christian Conservatives.... God must take a backseat to the making of M O N E Y
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#2 Friday Jun 2
Climate changes snowflake, it has changed for millions of years, man has nothing to do with it, embrace science, there is no such thing as man made climate change.
|
#3 Friday Jun 2
So 97% of climate scientists are either wrong, or they're all conspiring in some sort of scam? To what end? What will the gain aside from a few research grants? Do you know how to follow the money? Because the only people who gain by denying anthropogenic global warming are the CEOs and major stockholders of fossil fuel corporations, and the only "scientific" anti global warming reports are paid for by those corporations. Have you done your own research on this, or are you parroting the oil companies' deniers? How does it feel to be their dupe?
|
#4 Friday Jun 2
Evangelical Christians get their answers to life, the universe, and all other mysteries from one little book. How comforting that must be, to be so sure you have all the answers and that nothing bad will happen to the earth as long as your imaginary friend is in charge. Pathetic, in my opinion.
|
#5 Friday Jun 2
It's hilarious how Leftwing hypocrites expect Christians to buy their warped ideology.
Talk about living in fantasyland.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#6 Friday Jun 2
Snowflake, the "science" "isn't settled", and 97% of climate "scientists" do not believe in the myth, you're starting to believe your own talking points.
The "fossil fuel companies" will profit one way or another, if you need an energy source they will be the ones providing it.
You gullible dolts believe anything, the climate changes, what caused the climate to change before man?
I've done my own research, the answer for natural climate change is out there, we have known about it for many years, you need to stop denying actual established scientific facts.
You are being duped, how does it feel?
Maurice Strong and Al Gore thank you, and will see you at globull warming church.
|
#7 Friday Jun 2
"I've done my own research, the answer for natural climate change is out there, we have known about it for many years, you need to stop denying actual established scientific facts"
Why don't you explain your findings from research?
This should be a laugher.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,483
MILKY WAY
|
#8 Friday Jun 2
If you don't believe in climate change, you're a heretic and should be re-educated or at least shunned from society.
After all, it's proven that the climate is changing and that it is the single greatest danger to mankind.
And it is only we who know how to fight this infernal demon of climate change!
We will not tolerate any discussion, let alone questioning.
To question is deny and to deny is heresy.
But, we're not a religion.
Oh, no.
You are!
|
#9 Friday Jun 2
I don't control climate GOD DO president tramp was right on that billions of our taxes DOLLARS WASTED RIGHT ON PRESIDENT.
|
#10 Friday Jun 2
they're stupid, superstitious, and anti-scientific. they expect their 'god' to help humanity out of its problems, despite the fact that that has never, ever happened.
stupid people have stupid ideas. republicanism is proof of that.
|
#11 Friday Jun 2
there's one of the morons now! lol
|
#12 Friday Jun 2
you're very, very stupid. and dishonest. but we knew that, didn't we?
your religion is the problem, not some imaginary 'climate religion' of your own construction.
|
#13 Friday Jun 2
more blather from russian troll joe, who gets on here only to spread fake news. doesn't matter what topic, he's got fake news for you. and his lies are the big ones, the ones goebbels used to like so much.
|
#14 Friday Jun 2
warming and climate change are neither 'ideology' nor politics, you MORON. wake up!
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,483
MILKY WAY
|
#15 Friday Jun 2
My religion is the problem?
What religion would that be?
And how does it effect, or even affect, climate change?
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,483
MILKY WAY
|
#16 Friday Jun 2
Yes!
A true heretic!, that one is.
He refuses to believe. He questions!
Burn him!
|
#17 Saturday Jun 3
Scientists take data, and attempt to come to reasoned conclusions.
How can you change the conclusion? Provide false data.
Chemistry is a field where scientists can predict the rearranging of atoms to make new compounds.
Ever changing climate is not so exact, or predictable.
Now if you wish to go live in a hut, with enough solar energy to light one LED bulb, and a computer, have at it.
If you are living, working, and driving in air conditioning, heating your home, driving, using mass transit, have light bulbs, you are not doing what you suggest should be done. Please feel free to get after it.
|
#19 Saturday Jun 3
Science doesn't come to conclusions that easily or readily. A test will show a result, but that result is not established science until it has been retested in as many ways as possible using different parameters or varying data. If the same conclusion is reached over and over, the result is published and peer-reviewed. You can't just do one test with one set of test data and claim that your result is now established science.
The science behind the conclusion that our planet's warming trend is being greatly accelerated by human activity and has been since the beginning of the industrial age is complex and involves dozens of specific disciplines. Data showing the same results is coming from virtually all directions, and more than 97% of scientists either doing the testing or reviewing the results are in agreement. There is nothing radon or slipshod about it.
Your hyperbolic remark about living in a dimly lit hut aside, we can all continue to enjoy the fruits of technology and industry, but we need to keep moving towards renewable and non-toxic energy sources. It isn't as difficult as some seem to believe.
|
#20 Saturday Jun 3
If climate change was not a hoax, according to the Prince of Climate Changers, AlGore, we would all be dead by now. It is a joke.. There are as many Scientists that say it is a hoax as there are that try to prove it is real. I will believe it when China, and India say it is true.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,867
Location hidden
|
#21 Saturday Jun 3
You would think preserving Planet Earth would be a conservative idea. And yet...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iva A nutt should say ima a nutt
|Jun 1
|m obrian
|1
|tony zongker & sears
|May 22
|babcock rd
|1
|Know a good lawyer?
|May '17
|J R BD
|1
|Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Hope
|7
|looking for my son bulldog
|Apr '17
|chuck
|1
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|wrecker
|4
|dale duwayne otis jr. d.o.b. 5/4/ 68
|Apr '17
|Dale otis jr
|7
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC