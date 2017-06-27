Thunderw de brings Bluegrass to Tibbits

Thunderw de brings Bluegrass to Tibbits

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KPC Media Group, Inc.

A mixture of traditional Bluegrass, country, rock and even folk music takes center stage at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan, with Thunderwude and The Jim Stout Band on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Composed of professional musicians, Thunderwude is somewhat of a sideman supergroup led by the award-winning singer-songwriter ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coldwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why don't Christian conservatives worry about c... Jun 10 fingers mcgurke 135
iva A nutt should say ima a nutt Jun 1 m obrian 1
tony zongker & sears May '17 babcock rd 1
Know a good lawyer? May '17 J R BD 1
News Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Hope 7
looking for my son bulldog Apr '17 chuck 1
tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16) Apr '17 wrecker 4
See all Coldwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coldwater Forum Now

Coldwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coldwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Coldwater, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC