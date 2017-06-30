No injuries as fire destroys Batavia Twp trailer home Monday, June 12
A trailer home west of Coldwater in Branch County's Batavia Township was destroyed by fire early Sunday. The alarm for the blaze came into Central Dispatch around 2:30 a.m. Nobody was hurt although it was a very close call for a woman who lives next door to the trailer that was leveled by the fire.
