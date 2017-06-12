New Arrivals

Charles Xavier Frederick was born June 2, 2017 at the Community Health Center of Branch County, Coldwater, Michigan, to Amanda Miller and Caleb Frederick of Reading, Michigan, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

