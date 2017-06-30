Man injured by homemade explosive dev...

Man injured by homemade explosive device Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

A man is loaded into a Samaritan Medical Transport helicopter after being injured by an explosion near Morrison Lake north of Coldwater MI June 14, 2017 A man is loaded into a Samaritan Medical Transport helicopter after being injured by an explosion near Morrison Lake north of Coldwater MI June 14, 2017 A Samaritan Medical Transport helicopter lands near Morrison Lake north of Coldwater MI June 14, 2017 COLDWATER, MI - A man in his mid 70's was flown out by a Samaritan Medical Transport helicopter Wednesday morning after he sustained injuries to his hand and face following what was described as a accidental discharge of a homemade explosive device.

