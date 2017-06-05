GOP congressman on climate change: Go...

GOP congressman on climate change: God will - take care of it' if it's real

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: The Gazette

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., has questioned the existence of climate change. Photo courtesy of walberg.house.gov WASHINGTON Michigan GOP Rep. Tim Walberg isn't concerned about the effects of climate change - if it exists - because God will "take care of it."

