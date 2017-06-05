GOP congressman on climate change: God will - take care of it' if it's real
U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., has questioned the existence of climate change. Photo courtesy of walberg.house.gov WASHINGTON Michigan GOP Rep. Tim Walberg isn't concerned about the effects of climate change - if it exists - because God will "take care of it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't Christian conservatives worry about c...
|Sat
|fingers mcgurke
|135
|iva A nutt should say ima a nutt
|Jun 1
|m obrian
|1
|tony zongker & sears
|May 22
|babcock rd
|1
|Know a good lawyer?
|May '17
|J R BD
|1
|Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Hope
|7
|looking for my son bulldog
|Apr '17
|chuck
|1
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|wrecker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC