Two day Swap Meet and Car Show kicks off today Saturday, May 13
The 30th annual Swap Meet and Car Show at the Branch County Fairgrounds in Coldwater is expected to be blessed with perfect weather conditions this weekend. Organizers are hoping the nice weather will allow them to top the 1,169 show cars tat attended last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tony zongker & sears
|May 22
|babcock rd
|1
|Know a good lawyer?
|May 11
|J R BD
|1
|Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15)
|Apr 27
|Hope
|7
|looking for my son bulldog
|Apr '17
|chuck
|1
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|wrecker
|4
|dale duwayne otis jr. d.o.b. 5/4/ 68
|Apr '17
|Dale otis jr
|7
|Looking to rent
|Mar '17
|Beaner65
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC