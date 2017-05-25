Two day Swap Meet and Car Show kicks ...

Two day Swap Meet and Car Show kicks off today Saturday, May 13

Friday May 12 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

The 30th annual Swap Meet and Car Show at the Branch County Fairgrounds in Coldwater is expected to be blessed with perfect weather conditions this weekend. Organizers are hoping the nice weather will allow them to top the 1,169 show cars tat attended last year.

