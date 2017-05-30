Two arrested for impersonating police
The Branch County Jail is holding a man and woman who were arrested late Thursday morning south of Coldwater after they allegedly were impersonating being police officers. The two suspects from Ft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't Christian conservatives worry about c...
|8 hr
|Born in the USA
|90
|iva A nutt should say ima a nutt
|Jun 1
|m obrian
|1
|tony zongker & sears
|May 22
|babcock rd
|1
|Know a good lawyer?
|May 11
|J R BD
|1
|Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Hope
|7
|looking for my son bulldog
|Apr '17
|chuck
|1
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|wrecker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC