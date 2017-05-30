Prison time for man in deadly Ovid Twp head-on crash Monday, May 15
A Camden man entered no contest pleas Monday in Branch County Circuit Court to charges of OWI causing death and possession of methamphetamine in connection with a fatal Ovid Township accident last October. 32-year-old Michael Daniel Penza is scheduled to be sentenced July 10, 2017.
