County breaks ground on new Animal Control Facility Tuesday, May 9
Branch County officials break ground May 8, 2017 for a new Animal Control Facility adjacent to the Branch County Jail Branch County officials break ground May 8, 2017 for a new Animal Control Facility adjacent to the Branch County Jail A new Animal Control Facility will be built next to the current Branch County Jail off Marshall Road, north of Coldwater COLDWATER, MI - Almost two years after a fire heavily damaged the Branch County Animal Control Shelter south of Quincy, ground was broken on Monday for a new shelter that would be built behind the Branch County Jail. The building will serve both Branch and Hillsdale Counties.
