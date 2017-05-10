County breaks ground on new Animal Co...

County breaks ground on new Animal Control Facility Tuesday, May 9

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Branch County officials break ground May 8, 2017 for a new Animal Control Facility adjacent to the Branch County Jail Branch County officials break ground May 8, 2017 for a new Animal Control Facility adjacent to the Branch County Jail A new Animal Control Facility will be built next to the current Branch County Jail off Marshall Road, north of Coldwater COLDWATER, MI - Almost two years after a fire heavily damaged the Branch County Animal Control Shelter south of Quincy, ground was broken on Monday for a new shelter that would be built behind the Branch County Jail. The building will serve both Branch and Hillsdale Counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coldwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Know a good lawyer? May 11 J R BD 1
News Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15) Apr 27 Hope 7
looking for my son bulldog Apr 22 chuck 1
tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16) Apr 22 wrecker 4
dale duwayne otis jr. d.o.b. 5/4/ 68 Apr '17 Dale otis jr 7
Looking to rent Mar '17 Beaner65 1
Who knows April Farrell Jan '17 Matt59 2
See all Coldwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coldwater Forum Now

Coldwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coldwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Coldwater, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC